WWE News: Goldust Wants Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to Win Tag Titles, Zack Ryder Says He Hasn’t Been on Raw This Year

December 27, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Goldust Dustin Rhodes

– Goldust took to Twitter to reveal which team he’s pulling for to win the Women’s Tag Team Championships. As you can see below, Goldust is backing his Mixed Match Challenge season one partner Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville:

– Zack Ryder took to Twitter to note that he has not yet made an appearance on Raw in 2018, with only one episode to go:

