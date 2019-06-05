WWE News: Good Brothers Join Super ShowDown Battle Royal, Apollo Crews Shares Fan Tweet About Him Deserving Better

– The Good Brothers are officially in the 50-Man Battle Royal at WWE Super ShowDown. Karl Anderson posted to Twitter revealing that the two join Mojo Rawley and Elias as confirmed entrants for the match:

Flyin to Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 soon.

I’m gonna win the 50 man over the top rope battle royal ..

Then the rocket is strapped to the #GoodBrothers #TooSweet#OGBC @FinnBalor @AJStylesOrg @LukeGallowsWWE — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) June 5, 2019

– Apollo Crews didn’t have much of a showing this week on Smackdown, as he got barely any time for his scheduled match with Andrade before Finn Balor hit the ring ahead of his match with Andrade at Super ShowDown. Crews retweeted a post by a fan saying he “deserves better”: