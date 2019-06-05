wrestling / News

WWE News: Good Brothers Join Super ShowDown Battle Royal, Apollo Crews Shares Fan Tweet About Him Deserving Better

June 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson WWE 2K18 Good Brothers

– The Good Brothers are officially in the 50-Man Battle Royal at WWE Super ShowDown. Karl Anderson posted to Twitter revealing that the two join Mojo Rawley and Elias as confirmed entrants for the match:

– Apollo Crews didn’t have much of a showing this week on Smackdown, as he got barely any time for his scheduled match with Andrade before Finn Balor hit the ring ahead of his match with Andrade at Super ShowDown. Crews retweeted a post by a fan saying he “deserves better”:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Apollo Crews, The Good Brothers, WWE Super Show-Down, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading