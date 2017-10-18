wrestling / News
WWE News: Graphic Artist Makes Undertaker Cleats For NFL Star, Video of Kane’s Return in 2005
– Graphic artist Mache posted a picture on Instagram of custom Undertaker cleats he’s making for NFL star Kyle Rudolph. You can see it below. Rudolph will wear the cleats during the Vikings’ home game against the Baltimore Ravens:
– WWE posted the following video of Kane’s return to Raw in 2005, winning a Battle Royal. The WWE star made another return on this week’s Raw, helping Braun Strowman and laying out Roman Reigns.