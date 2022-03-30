wrestling / News
WWE News: Grayson Waller Joins WWE Now Down Under, Sam Roberts Breaks Down Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory, Top 10 NXT 2.0 Moments
March 30, 2022 | Posted by
– Grayson Waller appeared on WWE Now Down Under this week to talk about his favorite WrestleMania moments:
– Sam Roberts appeared on The Pat McAfee Show this week to break down what McAfee needs to do against Austin Theory at WrestleMania 38:
– WWE showcased the Top 10 NXT 2.0 Moments for this week:
