WWE News: Grayson Waller Ready to Teach Cody Rhodes How to ‘Finish the Story,’ SmackDown Video Highlights
September 2, 2023 | Posted by
– Grayson Waller hyped up tonight’s WWE Payback in a new video he shared on Twitter. Cody Rhodes joins Waller on The Waller Effect tonight on Payback. Waller stated on Cody, “Maybe I can team him how to ‘finish the story.'” You can check out Waller’s video below:
Motivated for the Grayson Waller Effect #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/IEm5NhxDjb
— Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) September 2, 2023
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown:
