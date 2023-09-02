– Grayson Waller hyped up tonight’s WWE Payback in a new video he shared on Twitter. Cody Rhodes joins Waller on The Waller Effect tonight on Payback. Waller stated on Cody, “Maybe I can team him how to ‘finish the story.'” You can check out Waller’s video below:

Motivated for the Grayson Waller Effect #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/IEm5NhxDjb — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) September 2, 2023

