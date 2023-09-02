wrestling / News

WWE News: Grayson Waller Ready to Teach Cody Rhodes How to ‘Finish the Story,’ SmackDown Video Highlights

September 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Grayson Waller Image Credit: Jeffrey Harris/411mania

– Grayson Waller hyped up tonight’s WWE Payback in a new video he shared on Twitter. Cody Rhodes joins Waller on The Waller Effect tonight on Payback. Waller stated on Cody, “Maybe I can team him how to ‘finish the story.'” You can check out Waller’s video below:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown:










