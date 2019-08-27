wrestling / News

WWE News: Great Khali Featured in Latest WWE Playlist, Stock Closes Down

August 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kane Great Khali SummerSlam 2009

– WWE sent a happy birthday wish to The Great Khali today on his 47th birthday by featuring his destriction of WWE legends on the latest Playlist. You can see the video below:

– WWE’s stock clsoed at $73.94 on Tuesday, down $0.41 (0.55%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.47% on the day.

