WWE News: Greatest Announcements of Howard Finkel, Best of Goldberg on WWE Network, Aleister Black & Zelina Vega Get New Tattoos

– WWE released a tribute video for late WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel, showcasing some of his greatest announcements in WWE history. You can check out that video on Finkel below. Howard Finkel sadly passed away this week. He was 69 years old.

– WWE Network has added a new Best of collection for WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. The compilation runs around three hours and is hosted by Ryan Pappola. It features the following matches:

Goldberg vs. Hugh Morrus – WCW Monday Nitro, September 22, 1997 Goldberg vs. Raven for the United States Championship (Raven’s Rules) -W CW Monday Nitro, April 20, 1998 Goldberg vs. “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship – WCW Monday Nitro, July 6, 1998 Diamond Dallas Page vs. Goldberg for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship – WCW Halloween Havoc 1998 Kevin Nash vs. Goldberg for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship – WCW Starrcade 1998 Goldberg vs. Sting for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship – WCW Halloween Havoc 1999 Goldberg vs. The Rock – Backlash 2003 Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg with Stone Cold Steve Austin as special guest referee – Wrestlemania 20 Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar – Survivor Series 2016 Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship – Fastlane 2017 Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship – Wrestlemania 33 Goldberg vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship – Super Showdown 2020

– Aleister Black and Zelina Vega released a new vlog where they get some new tattoo work done. You can check out that video below.