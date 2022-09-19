WWE News: WWE Playlist Looks at Eddie Guerrero & Brock Lesnar’s Rivalry, Bautista On New Animated Series

– WWE featured a new WWE Playlist clip recently, described as:

Watch the complete rivalry between Eddie Guerrero and Brock Lesnar in 2004, starting with Guerrero earning a title opportunity to his unforgettable WWE Championship win at No Way Out 2004.

– Dave Bautista appeared on the most recent episode of Little Demon, a new adult animated antichrist comedy on FX, starring Danny DeVito, Lucy Devito & Aubrey Plaza. Bautista provided the voice for “Baka”, a friend of the devil. You can see the trailer for the episode below.