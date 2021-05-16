WWE News: Guests for 100th Episode of The Bump, Dominik & Rey Mysterio Set for Q&A, La Previa for WM Backlash

– WWE has announced that this Wednesday will be the 100th episode of WWE’s The Bump. This week’s episode will be a two-hour celebration featuring Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and Adam Cole. You can see the announcement below.

– Dominik and Rey Mysterio will be taking part in a Twitter Q&A session ahead of WrestleMania Backlash. Fans can send their questions in with the hashtag #AsktheMysterios.

Before our big match tonight at #WMBacklash, we’ll be doing a Q and A. If you have a question, use #AskTheMysterios. BOOYAKA!!! — Dominik (@DomMysterio35) May 16, 2021

– WWE’s Spanish-language pre-show for WrestleMania Backlash is now available. Guests for the show include Braun Strowman, Bayley, Bianca Belair, and Raquel Gonzalez. You can check out La Previa de WWE in the player below: