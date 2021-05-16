wrestling / News
WWE News: Guests for 100th Episode of The Bump, Dominik & Rey Mysterio Set for Q&A, La Previa for WM Backlash
– WWE has announced that this Wednesday will be the 100th episode of WWE’s The Bump. This week’s episode will be a two-hour celebration featuring Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and Adam Cole. You can see the announcement below.
THIS WEDNESDAY!
It's the 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th episode of #WWETheBump with a massive lineup on a special two hour celebration!@FightOwensFight@DMcIntyreWWE@WWERollins@AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/LLmFvmadbY
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) May 16, 2021
– Dominik and Rey Mysterio will be taking part in a Twitter Q&A session ahead of WrestleMania Backlash. Fans can send their questions in with the hashtag #AsktheMysterios.
Before our big match tonight at #WMBacklash, we’ll be doing a Q and A. If you have a question, use #AskTheMysterios. BOOYAKA!!!
— Dominik (@DomMysterio35) May 16, 2021
– WWE’s Spanish-language pre-show for WrestleMania Backlash is now available. Guests for the show include Braun Strowman, Bayley, Bianca Belair, and Raquel Gonzalez. You can check out La Previa de WWE in the player below:
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Rumored Return for Live Fans for WWE in July Including Extreme Rules
- New Rumors Suggest Infighting Between AEW EVPs, Allegedly Not On Speaking Terms
- John Cena On Potential Creative Plans For WWE Return, Narrative That He Carried WWE On His Back For Years
- Notes On Last Week’s Smackdown: Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns Went Off-Script, Details On Who Was Backstage