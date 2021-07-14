wrestling / News
WWE News: Guests for MITB Special Episode of The Bump, More Uno Gameplay on UUDD, Top 10 NXT Moments
July 14, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE has announced that Riddle, John Morrison, and Zelina Vega will be appearing on a special Sunday edition of The Bump this weekend before Money in the Bank 2021. The episode will stream on YouTube and WWE’s social channels at 2:00 pm ET. You can check out the announcement below:
WOW!@SuperKingofBros, @TheRealMorrison AND @TheaTrinidad #ZelinaVega will be on a special #MITB edition of @WWETheBump this Sunday!
Ya hear that, @KaylaBraxtonWWE?! pic.twitter.com/UwTmq2Ysr6
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 14, 2021
– UpUpDownDown released a new video with DaParty playing Uno:
– WWE Top 10 recapped the Top 10 Best Moments from last night’s NXT:
