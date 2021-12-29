WWE News: Guests For Saturday’s Episode of The Bump, Kayla Braxton Reflects On The Bump Season 2, WWE Return to Pittsburgh Announced

– WWE has announced that Saturday’s special Day 1 edition of The Bump will feature Bianca Belair, Riddle and Seth Rollins.

– Kayla Braxton reflected on season two of The Bump and thanked everyone who watched.

She wrote: “Welp everyone – crazy to think season 2 of @WWETheBump is a wrap! Thanks to everyone who stuck with us over the unconventional year filming at times from our living rooms and sometimes having last min guest changes – you guys stuck with us through it all. Season 3 wassup!!”

