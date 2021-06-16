WWE News: Guests for Sunday HIAC Edition of The Bump, Top 10 NXT Moments, CM Punk Documentary Available on Peacock

– WWE has announced several guests for this Sunday’s special Hell in a Cell edition of WWE’s The Bump. The guests include WWE World champion Bobby Lashley, Charlotte Flair, Jimmy Uso, and Raw broadcaster Jimmy Smith. You can see those guest announcements below.

The Sunday edition of The Bump will be streaming online at 2:00 pm EST on Sunday, June 20.

– The Top 10 NXT Moments from last night’s show are now available:

– PWInsider reports that the CM Punk Best in the World documentary is now available on the WWE content library on Peacock.