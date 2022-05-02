wrestling / News
WWE News: Guests For This Week’s The Bump, The Bella Twins On Mothers Day Plans
May 2, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE’s The Bump returns Wednesday at 10 AM across all of WWE social media, Peacock, and the WWE Network. The company has announced Sasha Banks and Ezekiel as guests for the show.
– The Bella Twins were recently interviewed for ET during a special Mother’s Day episode taping for ‘The Bellas Podcast’ on SiriusXM Stitcher. They discussed their plans for the special day.
