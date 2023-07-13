wrestling / News
WWE News: Guests Set for The Bump Next Week, Clip of John Cena on Hart to Heart, Asuka Shares New Food Travel Vlog
July 13, 2023
– WWE has announced that Matt Riddle, Shayna Baszler, and Tommaso Ciampa will be the guests on next week’s edition of WWE’s The Bump:
NEXT WEEK on #WWETheBump:
👊 @CiampaWWE pic.twitter.com/iBQJLlEdoB
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 12, 2023
– Peacock released the following clip of John Cena chatting with Kevin Hart on Hart to Heart:
– WWE Women’s Champion Asuka shared a new food travel vlog:
