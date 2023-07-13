wrestling / News

WWE News: Guests Set for The Bump Next Week, Clip of John Cena on Hart to Heart, Asuka Shares New Food Travel Vlog

July 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE The Bump 7-19-2023 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has announced that Matt Riddle, Shayna Baszler, and Tommaso Ciampa will be the guests on next week’s edition of WWE’s The Bump:

– Peacock released the following clip of John Cena chatting with Kevin Hart on Hart to Heart:

– WWE Women’s Champion Asuka shared a new food travel vlog:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

John Cena, The Bump, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading