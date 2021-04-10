WWE News: Guests Set For Tomorrow’s Episode of The Bump, Drew McIntyre’s Wrestlemania Diary, Wrestlemania After Dark Set For Tonight

– The guests for tomorrow’s special Wrestlemania Sunday episode of The Bump include Matt Riddle, Big E, Randy Orton, Rob Van Dam and Logan Paul.

– RJ City will host Wrestlemania After Dark tonight on Peacock at 12 AM ET with guests Billie Kay, Ric Flair, Kevin Owens, The Riott Squad, and more.

– WWE has posted Drew McIntyre’s Wrestlemania diary online, which you can watch below.