WWE News: Guests Set For Tomorrow’s Episode of The Bump, Drew McIntyre’s Wrestlemania Diary, Wrestlemania After Dark Set For Tonight
April 10, 2021
– The guests for tomorrow’s special Wrestlemania Sunday episode of The Bump include Matt Riddle, Big E, Randy Orton, Rob Van Dam and Logan Paul.
Tomorrow's big #WWETheBump lineup just got even bigger!@LoganPaul will be joining us TOMORROW on @WWETheBump ahead of #WrestleMania Night 2! pic.twitter.com/7PIHtmbwDA
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) April 10, 2021
– RJ City will host Wrestlemania After Dark tonight on Peacock at 12 AM ET with guests Billie Kay, Ric Flair, Kevin Owens, The Riott Squad, and more.
– WWE has posted Drew McIntyre’s Wrestlemania diary online, which you can watch below.
