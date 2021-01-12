wrestling / News

WWE News: Guests Set For This Week’s The Bump, Promo For Friday’s Smackdown

January 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has announced the full lineup for this week’s episode of The Bump, with AJ Styles, Jim Duggan, and more. You can see the announcements below which include the aforementioned two, Omos, Sheamus, Randy Jackson, and fan Mason Cesares. The episode airs tomorrow morning at 10 AM ET/7 PM PT on WWE Network and all WWE digital platforms.

– WWE also posted a promo for Friday’s episode of Smackdown, highlighting the latest in Adam Pearce’s “feud” with Roman Reigns leading into their match at the Royal Rumble:

