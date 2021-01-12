wrestling / News
WWE News: Guests Set For This Week’s The Bump, Promo For Friday’s Smackdown
– WWE has announced the full lineup for this week’s episode of The Bump, with AJ Styles, Jim Duggan, and more. You can see the announcements below which include the aforementioned two, Omos, Sheamus, Randy Jackson, and fan Mason Cesares. The episode airs tomorrow morning at 10 AM ET/7 PM PT on WWE Network and all WWE digital platforms.
🚨 GUEST THREAD ALERT 🚨
We've got a packed show tomorrow, including an interview with @AJStylesOrg & @TheGiantOmos!
Who else is joining #WWETheBump tomorrow at 10AM ET? Let's find out ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/PWCQUR7k6B
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) January 12, 2021
You saw the adorable @steveaustinBSR-themed birthday entrance that took the internet by storm, and now you'll see Mason Casares tomorrow on #WWETheBump! pic.twitter.com/gknf1XQTwG
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) January 12, 2021
Also stopping by is The #CelticWarrior himself, @WWESheamus! #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/5S9A8Ykxvn
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) January 12, 2021
– WWE also posted a promo for Friday’s episode of Smackdown, highlighting the latest in Adam Pearce’s “feud” with Roman Reigns leading into their match at the Royal Rumble:
