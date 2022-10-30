WWE News: Gunther On Rey Mysterio, Emma’s Return, & More

– WWE posted a video clip featuring Gunther, Liv Morgan, and Sami Zayn, described as:

Gunther says he sent his message to Rey Mysterio loud and clear, Liv Morgan will show Sonya Deville exactly what she lives for and Sami Zayn thinks things are going great for the Bloodline.

– Emma posted on her Instagram regarding her return to WWE last night:

– WWE on Fox featured a recap clip for the most recent Friday Night SmackDown, summarized as:

Watch Friday Night SmackDown in three minutes as Roman Reigns threatens to shift the family dynamics, Hit Row chooses Shinsuke Nakamura to help them take on Legado Del Fantasma, Emma returns to face Ronda Rousey, Bray Wyatt introduces Uncle Howdy and more!

– Williams Racing tweeted a video of an appearance by Finn Balor and Dom Mysterio which you can find below: