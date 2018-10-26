WWE News: Hacksaw Jim Duggan Says John Cena Is Entitled To No-Show Crown Jewel, ESPN Radio Host Blasts WWE For Holding Event

– As we reported yesterday, Hacksaw Jim Duggan supported the WWE for their decision not to move Crown Jewel out of Saudi Arabia.

In the same interview with TMZ Sports, he also commented on John Cena’s reported refusal to work the event. He said: “John Cena, of course he’s in a different position than 90% of the guys on the roster. But of course he has his own opinion and he’s in a position where he can state that opinion. He’s a company guy, too, so it says an awful lot for the guy to stand up and do his own beliefs. Hogan, myself and that generation – rain, sleet or snow or natural disaster, we’ll make the show. So I can see Hogan being there.”

– Meanwhile, ESPN Radio’s Dan Le Batard blasted WWE for going ahead with the event.

He said: “Did you see WWE is still going to Saudi Arabia? What a bad decision that is. But it’s the sewer and the sewer is going to behave like the sewer. There’s a lot of money in Saudi Arabia, so much money, so wrestling is going back to Saudi Arabia as we wonder whether Saudi kills journalists with bone saws. It’s not a hard statement to make. You’re not usually this overt about, ‘We’ll take your money even though you’re being investigated for killing a journalist with a bone saw. … Yeah, we’ll take your money, your blood money. No matter what.”