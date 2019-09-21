WWE News: Hacksaw Jim Duggan’s Wife Gives Health Update, Lacey Evans Gets Speeding Ticket, Titus O’Neil Appears On Fox Sports

– As we reported earlier today that ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan was hospitalized due to an unknown medical issue and will be unable to make his scheduled autograph appearances.

His wife Debra has posted an update on Instagram revealing that he had to have emergency surgery. She wrote:

“Hello everyone, this is Debra. This picture is hours after his second emergency surgery in 24 hours. He had a severe infection but we think we got all of it although he will be in the hospital for a few more days. Thank you all for your continued thoughts and prayers.”

– Lacey Evans posted a video online showing that she received a speeding citation and declaring that she hates Canada.

1.Canada is terrible.🇺🇸

2. You know Exactly who I am.

3. You will be speaking to my lawyer. 💅👒 #YaNasty pic.twitter.com/EsqRSaj4iV — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) September 21, 2019

– FOX Sports has posted a video talking with Titus O’Neil about Smackdown’s upcoming move to FOX.