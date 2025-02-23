– WWE and A&E released a new preview clip for tonight’s episode of WWE LFG, premiering later tonight on A&E at 8:00 pm EST:

In one of WWE LFG’s most eagerly anticipated matches, Leigh Laurel represents Team Booker against Tatyanna Dumas from Team Bubba Ray, but not before each PC Athlete receives words of encouragement from their respective Legend. Watch WWE LFG tonight at 8/7C on A&E on WWE Superstar Sunday.