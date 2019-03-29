WWE News: Hall of Fame Special to Air on USA Network, CFL Star Getting WWE Tryout

– USA Network is set to air their annual WWE Hall of Fame special following the post-WrestleMania Raw. The Wrestling Observer notes in their Daily Update that the one-hour special airs on April 8th at 11 PM ET.

– The site also notes that CFL player James Wilder Jr. has a WWE tryout coming. Wilder was part of Florida State’s national championship in 2014 and is currently playing for the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts.