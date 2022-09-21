WWE News: Hallmark Announces Keepsake Undertaker Christmas Ornament, Mr. Stone Wants Von Wagner To Get A Chance, Highlights From Last Night’s NXT

– Hallmark has announced they will release the first-ever WWE Keepsake Christmas ornament in October, for the Undertaker. You can find details here.

Among the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, Undertaker served as the WWE’s resident ‘grim reaper of justice’ for 30 years. With his seemingly supernatural powers, “The Deadman” racked up countless titles and accomplishments. This Christmas tree ornament features the legendary superstar in his signature black trench coat and Western hat with arms outstretched in an ominous pose.

Hallmark also has plans to release a Rock ornament (outside of their Keepsake series) and a ‘blind box’ mystery ornament series, with options including the WWE title belt, Steve Austin, The Rock, John Cena, The Undertaker, Roman Reigns or Rey Mysterio.

– In a post on Twitter, Mr. Stone advocated for his client, Von Wagner.

He wrote: “So @ShawnMichaels I really you hope you do the right thing and give @WWEVonWagner a chance in that ladder match. He deserves it and you KNOW it Shawn. Make the right decision.”

– Here are all the highlights from last night’s episode: