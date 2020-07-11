wrestling / News
WWE News: Hamilton Star on Superstar Savepoint, Tyson Kidd Gets a Birthday Surprise
July 11, 2020
– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods had Hamilton star James Monroe Iglehart on Superstar Savepoint for his UpUpDownDown channel. You can check out that video below.
– Natalya released a new vlog where she gives Tyson Kidd (TJ Wilson) a birthday surprise for his 40th birthday. You can check out that video below.
