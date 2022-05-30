WWE News: Happy Corbin at Chicago Cubs Game Today, Footage of Titus O’Neil At Indy 500, Cody Rhodes’ Hell in a Cell Workout

– PWInsider reports that Happy Corbin is at today’s Chicago Cubs game for WWE Day, the promote Sunday’s Hell in a Cell PPV. Those who attend, with a special ticket purchase, will get a WWE Cubs fanny pack. Corbin threw out the first pitch.

– Titus O’Neil was the Grand Marshal of the Indy 500 Snake Pit this past weekend.

– WWE has posted a new video highlighting Cody Rhodes’ workout for Hell in a Cell.