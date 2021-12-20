wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Unveils ‘Happy Holidays’ Video Featuring Various Superstars, WWE Supercut Looks At Top Table Breaks, Diamond Mine Set For The Bump

December 20, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
– WWE has officially unveiled its “Happy Holidays” video, which features a variety of superstars delivering messages on the holiday season. You can watch the video below.

– The newest edition of WWE Supercut features a look at the most amazing table breaks of 2021.

– Malcolm Bivens and the Diamond Mine are set for this week’s edition of The Bump, which will be available for streaming on Wednesday at 10 AM ET.

