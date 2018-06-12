Quantcast

 

WWE News: Hardy Boys’ WWE 24 Special Premieres Sunday, Preview of This Week’s Smackdown

June 12, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hardy Boys WrestleMania 33 Hardys - Matt Hardy

– WWE has announced that the WWE 24 special The Hardys: WOKEN will debut on the WWE Network on Sunday night. You can see video promoting the special below:

– Here isa preview of tomorrow night’s episode of Smackdown:

