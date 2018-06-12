wrestling / News
WWE News: Hardy Boys’ WWE 24 Special Premieres Sunday, Preview of This Week’s Smackdown
June 12, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has announced that the WWE 24 special The Hardys: WOKEN will debut on the WWE Network on Sunday night. You can see video promoting the special below:
THIS SUNDAY immediately following @WWE #MITB, don't miss an ALL-NEW episode of #WWE24: The Hardys: WOKEN! @MATTHARDYBRAND @JEFFHARDYBRAND pic.twitter.com/QUhqdoi9Dq
— WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2018
– Here isa preview of tomorrow night’s episode of Smackdown:
TOMORROW NIGHT, you'll see a Women's #MITB #LadderMatch SUMMIT…PLUS @ShinsukeN battles #USChampion @JEFFHARDYBRAND on #SDLive at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/EqlM31EDMv
— WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2018