WWE News: Hardy Boyz DVD Cover Art, Live WWE Now Preview of Elimination Chamber Set, John Cena’s Latest Inspirational Message

February 23, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Hardy Boyz Hardys

– The cover art for WWE’s upcoming Hardy Boyz DVD has made its way online. Wrestling DVD Network has posted the cover art for Twist of Fate: The Best of the Hardy Boyz, which will release on May 1st.

– WWE announced on Friday that they will broadcast a live WWE Now previewing Elimination Chamber Sunday at 4 PM on Facebook and YouTube:

– John Cena posted his latest inspirational message on Twitter:

