WWE News: Hardy Boyz DVD Cover Art, Live WWE Now Preview of Elimination Chamber Set, John Cena’s Latest Inspirational Message

– The cover art for WWE’s upcoming Hardy Boyz DVD has made its way online. Wrestling DVD Network has posted the cover art for Twist of Fate: The Best of the Hardy Boyz, which will release on May 1st.

– WWE announced on Friday that they will broadcast a live WWE Now previewing Elimination Chamber Sunday at 4 PM on Facebook and YouTube:

We’ve got a STACKED FB Live ahead of #EliminationChamber! Hopefully @KarlAndersonWWE & @LukeGallowsWWE can help settle once and for all: who is the bigger nerd, @MikeRomeWWE or myself (Spoiler: it’s totally Mike Rome 🤓) Check it this Sunday at 4pm ET pic.twitter.com/Wck9RtustP — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) February 23, 2018

– John Cena posted his latest inspirational message on Twitter: