WWE News: The Hardys Share Scary Stories, Chelsea Green and Deonna Purazzo Trade Compliments, WWE Profiles Sara Amato

October 27, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Hardys Broken Universe Broken

– In a preview for tomorrow night’s House Hardy Halloween special on the WWE Network, the Hardys share spooky stories with each other.

– Chelsea Green made her NXT debut last night at an event in Largo, Florida, losing to Deonna Purazzo. After the match, the two traded compliments on Twitter.

– WWE has posted a profile of WWE trainer Sara Amato ahead of tomorrow’s Evolution PPV.

