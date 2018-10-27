wrestling / News
WWE News: The Hardys Share Scary Stories, Chelsea Green and Deonna Purazzo Trade Compliments, WWE Profiles Sara Amato
– In a preview for tomorrow night’s House Hardy Halloween special on the WWE Network, the Hardys share spooky stories with each other.
– Chelsea Green made her NXT debut last night at an event in Largo, Florida, losing to Deonna Purazzo. After the match, the two traded compliments on Twitter.
I couldn’t have asked for a better crowd or opponent tonight for my @WWENXT debut.
To top it off, @zryder85 came to watch! 🖤
WHAT A NIGHT. pic.twitter.com/zZZ34NJpY6
— Chelsea Green (@ImChelseaGreen) October 27, 2018
Tonight was a good night. 🙋🏻♀️👰🏻
THANK YOU #NXTLargo, I couldn’t have asked for a better crowd!
Let’s do it again?
@WWENXT @WWE pic.twitter.com/dlq8gvMcRS
— Chelsea Green (@ImChelseaGreen) October 27, 2018
Finding a friend like @ImChelseaGreen is rare.
We’ve constantly pushed each other to be challenged, to be inspired, and be our best selves…
Now, WE’RE HERE! ♥️💃🏻💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/pWGws57HNg
— The Virtuosa of NXT (@DeonnaPurrazzo) October 27, 2018
WE’RE HOME. ♥️ https://t.co/xGiJ6xlD9X
— Chelsea Green (@ImChelseaGreen) October 27, 2018
– WWE has posted a profile of WWE trainer Sara Amato ahead of tomorrow’s Evolution PPV.
Tomorrow @WWE presents #WWEEvolution, an event honoring women of the past, featuring the present, and preparing for the future. One of the “unsung heroes” of that movement is Asst. Head Coach @WWEPerformCtr, @WWESaraAmato. pic.twitter.com/Y5BrL39T18
— Triple H (@TripleH) October 27, 2018