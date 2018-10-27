WWE News: The Hardys Share Scary Stories, Chelsea Green and Deonna Purazzo Trade Compliments, WWE Profiles Sara Amato

– In a preview for tomorrow night’s House Hardy Halloween special on the WWE Network, the Hardys share spooky stories with each other.

– Chelsea Green made her NXT debut last night at an event in Largo, Florida, losing to Deonna Purazzo. After the match, the two traded compliments on Twitter.

I couldn’t have asked for a better crowd or opponent tonight for my @WWENXT debut.

To top it off, @zryder85 came to watch! 🖤

WHAT A NIGHT. pic.twitter.com/zZZ34NJpY6 — Chelsea Green (@ImChelseaGreen) October 27, 2018

Tonight was a good night. 🙋🏻‍♀️👰🏻

THANK YOU #NXTLargo, I couldn’t have asked for a better crowd!

Let’s do it again?

@WWENXT @WWE pic.twitter.com/dlq8gvMcRS — Chelsea Green (@ImChelseaGreen) October 27, 2018

Finding a friend like @ImChelseaGreen is rare. We’ve constantly pushed each other to be challenged, to be inspired, and be our best selves… Now, WE’RE HERE! ♥️💃🏻💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/pWGws57HNg — The Virtuosa of NXT (@DeonnaPurrazzo) October 27, 2018

– WWE has posted a profile of WWE trainer Sara Amato ahead of tomorrow’s Evolution PPV.