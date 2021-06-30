WWE News: Hart Foundation Preview Clip for 50 Greatest Tag Teams Finale, Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott Has First Photoshoot as NA Champion, The Miz & Maryse Play What the Hell’s on Your Cell

– WWE released a preview clip for the finale of the WWE 50 Greatest Tag Teams, featuring The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart) ranked at No. 3 on the list. The special is now available on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.

– Isaiah “Swerve” Scott defeated Bronson Reed on last night’s WWE NXT to capture the North American title. WWE released a video of Scott’s first photoshoot as champion, which you can see below.

– WWE released a new video featuring The Miz and Maryse playing “What the Hell’s On Your Cell”?