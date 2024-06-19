wrestling / News

WWE News: ‘Heartbreaking’ Drew McIntyre Clash at the Castle Vlog, NXT Recap,

June 19, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Drew McIntyre WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– WWE released a Clash at the Castle: Scotland vlog for Drew McIntyre, showing the former champion having a heartbreaking homecoming as he lost to Damian Priest in the main event. You can check out that video below:

– WWE released a recap of last night’s NXT:

Drew McIntyre, NXT, WWE

