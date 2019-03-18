wrestling / News
WWE News: Heath Slater Says He’s ‘In the Shadows,’ Total Bellas Recap
March 18, 2019 | Posted by
– Heath Slater might still on Raw, but only if your darkvision is really good. Slater responded to a fan on Twitter asking where he’s been, a fair question since he hasn’t been seen much in 2019. The former Tag Team Champion replied:
In the shadows. https://t.co/EFtlaymqTN
— Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) March 18, 2019
– E! posted the following recap video for Sunday’s episode of Total Bellas: