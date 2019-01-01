Quantcast

 

WWE News: Heavy Machinery Hype WWE Call-Up, Poll on Which Raw Champion Will Have the Best Year

January 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Heavy Machinery Otis Dozovic Tucker Knight NXT 71217

– Heavy Machinery posted to Twitter to hype their impending WWE main roster call-ups. You can see posts by Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic below. There’s still no update on when the two will make their main roster debuts, nor the other call-ups like EC3, Lars Sullivan and Nikki Cross:

– WWE’s latest poll asks which Raw champion will have the best year in 2019. As of this writing, the results are:

Ronda Rousey: 49%
Dean Ambrose: 30%
Brock Lesnar: 13%
Bobby Roode & Chad Gable: 8%

