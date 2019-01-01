WWE News: Heavy Machinery Hype WWE Call-Up, Poll on Which Raw Champion Will Have the Best Year

– Heavy Machinery posted to Twitter to hype their impending WWE main roster call-ups. You can see posts by Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic below. There’s still no update on when the two will make their main roster debuts, nor the other call-ups like EC3, Lars Sullivan and Nikki Cross:

2018 The #BlueCollarSolid Squad ate a lot of steak and did a lot of winning. 2019 promises much of the same but with a #RAW or #SDLIVE twist. #HeavyMachinery #STEAKSandWEIGHTS #DanmGooodTime pic.twitter.com/CZNje3RQoD — Tucker Knight (@TuckerKnightWWE) January 1, 2019

– WWE’s latest poll asks which Raw champion will have the best year in 2019. As of this writing, the results are:

Ronda Rousey: 49%

Dean Ambrose: 30%

Brock Lesnar: 13%

Bobby Roode & Chad Gable: 8%