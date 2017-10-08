wrestling / News

WWE News: Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show, Shane McMahon Shows off Custom Jordans For HIAC Match, Pics of Cell Above Ring

October 8, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shane McMahon Smackdown

– WWE has posted the Hell in a Cell Kickoff show video. You can see it below:

– Shane McMahon showed off the custom Jordans he had made for tonight’s match with Kevin Owens on Twitter:

Shane McMahon showed off the custom Jordans he had made for tonight.

– Here are a couple of pics of the Cell hanging above the ring before the PPV:

article topics :

Shane McMahon, WWE, WWE Hell in a Cell, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading