WWE News: Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show, Shane McMahon Shows off Custom Jordans For HIAC Match, Pics of Cell Above Ring
October 8, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE has posted the Hell in a Cell Kickoff show video. You can see it below:
– Shane McMahon showed off the custom Jordans he had made for tonight’s match with Kevin Owens on Twitter:
– Here are a couple of pics of the Cell hanging above the ring before the PPV:
BEHOLD! The unforgiving structure known as #HellInACell hangs high above @LCArena_Detroit as the #HIAC Kickoff starts NOW on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/oRMCS9T9Zl
— WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2017
It’s almost time…buckle up and get ready for Hell… #HIAC pic.twitter.com/LUgys5X7YF
— Greg Hamilton (@GregHamiltonWWE) October 8, 2017