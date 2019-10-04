– Variety is reporting that Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia (Seven Bucks Productions) will be coproducing a docuseries with The Nacelle Company entitled “Behind the Attraction” for the upcoming Disney+ streaming service. As the title suggests, the series, which will consist of 10 one-hour episodes will tell the stories of popular Disney theme park attractions and destinations from creators and fans.

– WWE announced a Watch Along for Hell In A Cell.

Cesaro, R-Truth, Xavier Woods, Chad Gable, Zelina Vega, Tyler Breeze, Tamina, X-Pac (along with the co-host of the X-Pac 12360 podcast and social influencer, Denise Salcedo) and more are watching WWE Hell in a Cell, and you can join the party with WWE Watch Along, streaming live during the pay-per-view on WWE’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. WWE Watch Along invites you to hang out with Cathy Kelley, The BUMP’s Evan Mack and Matt Camp, and a revolving door of Superstars and celebrities while they watch WWE Hell in a Cell as it streams live on WWE Network. You won’t want to miss WWE Watch Along, so tune in to WWE Hell in a Cell, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network, and watch along with the Superstars and celebrities on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

– Behind the scene with Becky Lynch and Big Show at Post Cereal.

