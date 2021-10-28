wrestling / News
WWE News: Heritage Cup Championship Changes Hands, NXT UK Video Highlights
– Noam Dar defeated Tyler Bate on today’s edition of WWE NXT UK to capture the NXT UK Heritage Cup. Pretty Deadly ultimately cost Tyler Bate the match, inadvertently causing Trent to throw the towel in the ring, making the referee call for the bell. This gave Noam Dar the win via forfeit. You can see some clips and images from the matchup and Dar’s victory below:
Will this effect the outcome of the #NXTUK #HeritageCup Match between @NoamDar & #TylerBate? pic.twitter.com/MGYyVBfhqP
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 28, 2021
In a moment of complete CONTROVERSY, #TylerBate loses the #NXTUK #HeritageCup!!! pic.twitter.com/tuBhhslrDO
— WWE (@WWE) October 28, 2021
Your winner and NEW #NXTUK #HeritageCup Champion…@NoamDar! pic.twitter.com/2RLcE7M5R3
— WWE (@WWE) October 28, 2021
.@NoamDar and #TylerBate are laying it all on the line for the #NXTUK #HeritageCup! pic.twitter.com/9lpim1vYfQ
— WWE (@WWE) October 28, 2021
Your new Meta profile cover photo.@NoamDar & @Shasamuels#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/v2wD3NEMAX
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 28, 2021
It's a complete CELEBRATION with @ShaSamuels & @McGuinnessNigel on #NXTUK as @NoamDar has captured the #NXTUK #HeritageCup! 👏👏👏
Congratulations to the relentless Supernova on winning BIG. pic.twitter.com/x45yYUBrZy
— WWE (@WWE) October 28, 2021
– Below are some additional video highlights and promo clips for today’s edition of NXT UK:
