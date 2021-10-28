WWE News: Heritage Cup Championship Changes Hands, NXT UK Video Highlights

– Noam Dar defeated Tyler Bate on today’s edition of WWE NXT UK to capture the NXT UK Heritage Cup. Pretty Deadly ultimately cost Tyler Bate the match, inadvertently causing Trent to throw the towel in the ring, making the referee call for the bell. This gave Noam Dar the win via forfeit. You can see some clips and images from the matchup and Dar’s victory below:

