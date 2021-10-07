WWE News: Heritage Cup No. 1 Contender Declared, Ilja Dragunov vs. A-Kid Set for Next Week, Full NXT UK Video Highlights

– On today’s edition of WWE NXT UK, Noam Dar defeated Wolfgang in the finals of the Heritage Cup Championship No. 1 Contenders Tournament. With the win, Noam Dar will now face champion Tyler Bate for the NXT UK Heritage Cup at a later date.

– Additionally, it was confirmed that next week’s NXT UK show will feature Ilja Dragunov defending his NXT UK championship against A-Kid in a one-on-one match. A-Kid previously won a triple threat match last month to earn the title shot. You can see the announcement below:

NEXT WEEK on #NXTUK@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR defends the @NXTUK Championship for the very first time against the immensely talented @AKidWrestler. You do NOT want to miss this one! pic.twitter.com/Vfy1NP4tIh — WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2021

– Here are the full video highlights for today’s edition of NXT UK:







