WWE News: Heritage Cup No. 1 Contender Declared, Ilja Dragunov vs. A-Kid Set for Next Week, Full NXT UK Video Highlights

October 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT UK Ilja Dragunov vs. A-Kid

– On today’s edition of WWE NXT UK, Noam Dar defeated Wolfgang in the finals of the Heritage Cup Championship No. 1 Contenders Tournament. With the win, Noam Dar will now face champion Tyler Bate for the NXT UK Heritage Cup at a later date.

– Additionally, it was confirmed that next week’s NXT UK show will feature Ilja Dragunov defending his NXT UK championship against A-Kid in a one-on-one match. A-Kid previously won a triple threat match last month to earn the title shot. You can see the announcement below:

– Here are the full video highlights for today’s edition of NXT UK:




