WWE News: Heritage Cup No. 1 Contender Declared, Ilja Dragunov vs. A-Kid Set for Next Week, Full NXT UK Video Highlights
– On today’s edition of WWE NXT UK, Noam Dar defeated Wolfgang in the finals of the Heritage Cup Championship No. 1 Contenders Tournament. With the win, Noam Dar will now face champion Tyler Bate for the NXT UK Heritage Cup at a later date.
NOAM DAR WINS!!!@NoamDar is the #1 Contender for the #NXTUK #HeritageCup.
Congratulations to the Foxy Supernova. pic.twitter.com/8AI4D0Mh8f
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 7, 2021
– Additionally, it was confirmed that next week’s NXT UK show will feature Ilja Dragunov defending his NXT UK championship against A-Kid in a one-on-one match. A-Kid previously won a triple threat match last month to earn the title shot. You can see the announcement below:
NEXT WEEK on #NXTUK@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR defends the @NXTUK Championship for the very first time against the immensely talented @AKidWrestler.
You do NOT want to miss this one! pic.twitter.com/Vfy1NP4tIh
— WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2021
– Here are the full video highlights for today’s edition of NXT UK:
