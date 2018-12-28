WWE News: Hidden Gems Edit Out Convicted Sex Offender, 35 Years of Wrestlemania Book on the Way

– The WWE Network has edited convicted sex offender Buck Zumhofe out of a couple of recent WWE Hidden Gems releases. The Wrestling Observer reports that two of the AWA Christmas shows that were recently posted from 1981 and 1982 edited out Zumhofe, who was involved in both shows. Zumhofe was sentenced to twenty-five years in prison in 2014 for sexually abusing his daughter. He was also imprisoned for three years in 1996 for sexual misconduct with a minor.

– WWE is set to released a new book on WrestleMania next year. Titled 35 Years of Wrestlemania, the book is written by Brian Shields and Dean Miller and is described as follows:

Ever since the first-ever WrestleMania in March 1985, this annual, week-long, sold-out event has attracted hundreds of thousands of sports entertainment fans from all over the world. WrestleMania is where every WWE Superstar wants to make his or her name. WWE Champions such as John Cena, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Shawn Michaels, Sable, and Lita have all found WrestleMania the perfect showcase for their incredible talents.

35 Years of WrestleMania allows sports entertainment fans to relive, or discover, all the most exciting matches, celebrity appearances, and controversies in this premier event’s storied history. The key historic matches of every Wrestlemania are explored in depth. Spectacular full-color photographs from WWE’s own archive–many never seen before–superbly capture WrestleMania’s unrivaled glamour, and many of the most action-packed, unforgettable moments, both in the ring and behind the scenes. Get ready for the greatest spectacle in sports entertainment!