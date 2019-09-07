wrestling / News

WWE News: Hidden Gems Shows Removed, Charly Caruso Promotes MotiveCBD, The Bella Twins Share Video on New Activewear Line

September 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
PWInsider reports that the new WWE Hidden Gems for this week have been taken off of the streaming service for unknown reasons. The events included the MSG cards “The Brawl To End It All” and “The War To Settle The Score.”

The Miami Herald recently spoke to Charly Caruso, who discussed how MotiveCBD helps her busy lifestyle.

– The Bella Twins shared a new behind-the-scenes video on their new activewear line. You can check out that video below.

