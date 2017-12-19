WWE News: Hideo Itami Comments on His Raw Debut, Paige, Sasha Banks, Mickie James Comment on The Women’s Royal Rumble Announcement

– Hideo Itami made his main roster WWE debut on last night’s WWE Raw, saving Finn Balor from an attack by Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel. This led to an impromptu tag team match, which saw Itami hit the GTS on Axel for the win. Itami makes his 205 Live debut tonight, and posted the following after Raw…

– Here are Paige, Sasha Banks, Mickie James, Alicia Fox and Dana Brooke, commenting on last night’s announcement of the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble match…





