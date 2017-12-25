 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Hideo Itami Makes CM Punk Reference Before Raw, The Rock’s Walk of Fame Video Online, Ratings Note

December 25, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hideo Itami 205 Live

– Hideo Itami took a little jab at CM Punk before Raw, promising to show Chicago “his” Go 2 Sleep on tonight’s episode. Itami popularized the move in Japan as KENTA before Punk began using it.

– The Rock’s YouTube channel posted video of the ceremony where he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame:

– This week’s ratings for Raw and Smackdown will be delayed due to the holidays. Nielsen is expected to release Raw ratings on Wednesday, with Smackdown’s coming Thursday.

article topics :

CM Punk, Hideo Itami, RAW, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading