WWE News: Hideo Itami Makes CM Punk Reference Before Raw, The Rock’s Walk of Fame Video Online, Ratings Note

– Hideo Itami took a little jab at CM Punk before Raw, promising to show Chicago “his” Go 2 Sleep on tonight’s episode. Itami popularized the move in Japan as KENTA before Punk began using it.

Can’t wait to show “MY” Go 2 sleep to CHICAGO.#ShowMeRespect — Hideo Itami / 伊丹英雄 (@HideoItami) December 25, 2017

– The Rock’s YouTube channel posted video of the ceremony where he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame:

– This week’s ratings for Raw and Smackdown will be delayed due to the holidays. Nielsen is expected to release Raw ratings on Wednesday, with Smackdown’s coming Thursday.