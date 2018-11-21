WWE News: Hideo Itami Returning on 205 Live Next Week, Tag Match Set, Tyson Kidd on Being Left Off Best Sharpshooter List

– WWE has announced Hideo Itami’s return for next week’s episode of 205 Live, along with a tag team match. Itami will make his return after being away from the ring for a few weeks. In addition, Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali will face Tony Nese and Buddy Murphy in tag team action:

– Tyson Kidd took to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction with being left off a list of contenders for the Best Sharpshooter: