wrestling / News
WWE News: Hideo Itami Returning on 205 Live Next Week, Tag Match Set, Tyson Kidd on Being Left Off Best Sharpshooter List
– WWE has announced Hideo Itami’s return for next week’s episode of 205 Live, along with a tag team match. Itami will make his return after being away from the ring for a few weeks. In addition, Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali will face Tony Nese and Buddy Murphy in tag team action:
After ONE MONTH, @HideoItami returns to action next week on #205Live! pic.twitter.com/gRZsNP1eis
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 22, 2018
The biggest #TagTeam Match in #205Live history happens NEXT WEEK. pic.twitter.com/dyKFjXAqAB
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 22, 2018
– Tyson Kidd took to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction with being left off a list of contenders for the Best Sharpshooter:
Wow didn’t make the list 🤔? Ask some of the guys I’ve been in there with 🤼♂️ https://t.co/YzHVg9qQDt
— TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) November 21, 2018