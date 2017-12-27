wrestling / News
WWE News: Hideo Itami Tells Brian Kendrick to Get Well Soon, NXT Stars Train With Cirque du Soleil
– Hideo Itami posted a message to Twitter with well-wishes to Brian Kendrick after he was hurt taking Itami’s Go 2 Sleep on Raw. You can see his post below:
Get well soon #respect https://t.co/7IG4wzIr8Z
— Hideo Itami / 伊丹英雄 (@HideoItami) December 27, 2017
– Here is the latest episode of Cirque du Soleil’s Cirqueshop, featuring several NXT stars working with the performers: