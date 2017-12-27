 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Hideo Itami Tells Brian Kendrick to Get Well Soon, NXT Stars Train With Cirque du Soleil

December 27, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hideo Itami 205 Live

– Hideo Itami posted a message to Twitter with well-wishes to Brian Kendrick after he was hurt taking Itami’s Go 2 Sleep on Raw. You can see his post below:

– Here is the latest episode of Cirque du Soleil’s Cirqueshop, featuring several NXT stars working with the performers:

article topics :

Brian Kendrick, Hideo Itami, NXT, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading