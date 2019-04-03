wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlight of Kofi Kingston/Daniel Bryan Smackdown Segment, Usos React to WrestleMania Match
– WWE posted a clip of Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan’s contract signing segment from Smackdown. You can see it below:
– The company also shared this video of the Usos reacting to the announcement that they would be defending the Smackdown Tag Team Championships in a Fatal Four-Way at WrestleMania. The team weren’t happy that Alexa Bliss — a Raw star — making the match, but vowed to walk in and out as tag team champions:
