wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights From Bianca Belair’s NXT Match, British YouTuber Backstage at House Show, Weigh-In Video From 205 Live
November 14, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has released highlights of Bianca Belair’s win on this week’s episode of NXT. The NXT star continued her undefeated streak with a win over Mia Yim:
– WWE shared video of British YouTube star Joe Weller backstage at the live event in Brighton, England:
– Here is video of trhe weigh-in for Mustafa Ali vs. Buddy Murphy for this weekend’s Survivor Series match. The two are facing off for Murphy’s Cruiserweight Championship:
Things got heated backstage during a weigh-in between @WWE_Murphy and @MustafaAliWWE… #205Live pic.twitter.com/QotfszNXy6
— WWE (@WWE) November 15, 2018