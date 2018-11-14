Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Highlights From Bianca Belair’s NXT Match, British YouTuber Backstage at House Show, Weigh-In Video From 205 Live

November 14, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bianca Belair NXT

– WWE has released highlights of Bianca Belair’s win on this week’s episode of NXT. The NXT star continued her undefeated streak with a win over Mia Yim:

– WWE shared video of British YouTube star Joe Weller backstage at the live event in Brighton, England:

– Here is video of trhe weigh-in for Mustafa Ali vs. Buddy Murphy for this weekend’s Survivor Series match. The two are facing off for Murphy’s Cruiserweight Championship:

article topics :

205 Live, Bianca Belair, NXT, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading