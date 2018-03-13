WWE News: Highlights From Bludgeon Brothers’ Smackdown Win, Dark Match Result, MMC Second Chance Voting Open

– WWE has posted highlights from the Bludgeon Brothers’ win over Big E. and Jimmy Uso on tonight’s Smackdown. You can see the video below, which saw the Brothers beat the makeshift team after Jey Uso, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston were kept out of the ring to sell the Brothers’ beatings at Fastlane:

– Wrestling Inc reports that Tye Dillinger, Tyler Breeze and Fandango defeated Mojo Rawley, Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable in the dark match before tonight’s tapings.

– The Second Chance voting in the Mixed Match Challenge is now open. Fans will vote for the teams that have been eliminated so far in Jimmy Uso & Naomi, Finn Balor & Sasha Banks, Goldust & Mandy Rose, Sami Zayn & Becky Lynch, Big E & Carmella, Apollo & Nia Jax, Elias & Bayley, Rusev & Lana, Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya using hashtags. The winner of the vote faces Bobby Roode and Charlotte Flair in week eleven, two weeks from now: