WWE News: Highlights From Braun Strowman vs. Jinder Mahal, Jeff Hardy to Throw Out First Pitch at Mets Game

– WWE has posted a highlight video from the Braun Strowman vs. Jinder Mahal on this week’s Raw. You can see the video below. Strowman lost by DQ after Kevin Owens tried to steal the Money in the Bank briefcase, which led to Strowman accidentally hit Mahal with it trying to get it back.

– The New York Mets have announced that Jeff Hardy will throw out the first pitch at their WWE Night on August 22nd. Jardy, Mickie James and Curt Hawkins will also be doing a meet and greet at the game. You can find out more here.