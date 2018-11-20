wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights from Charlotte Flair’s Smackdown Matches, Stephanie McMahon Chants With Lucha House Party
– WWE has released highlight videos from Charlotte Flair’s matches against the IIconics on this week’s Smackdown. You can see the video below of Flair facing Billie Kay and then Peyton Royce on the show:
– Here is video from Kalisto of Stephanie McMahon doing the “Lucha” chant with Lucha House Party at Monday night’s episode of Raw:
.@StephMcMahon celebrating our win! 🙌🏼 I say she’s a new member of #LuchaHouseParty @LuchadorLD @WWEGranMetalik #RAW #LuchaLuchaLucha pic.twitter.com/cQHixa0sb5
— KALISTO (@KalistoWWE) November 20, 2018