wrestling / News

WWE News: Highlights from Charlotte Flair’s Smackdown Matches, Stephanie McMahon Chants With Lucha House Party

November 20, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Charlotte Flair WWE Smackdown

– WWE has released highlight videos from Charlotte Flair’s matches against the IIconics on this week’s Smackdown. You can see the video below of Flair facing Billie Kay and then Peyton Royce on the show:

– Here is video from Kalisto of Stephanie McMahon doing the “Lucha” chant with Lucha House Party at Monday night’s episode of Raw:

