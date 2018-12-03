WWE News: Highlights of Dean Ambrose/Seth Rollins Segment, Elimination Chamber Pre-Sale Code

– WWE posted a clip of the Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins segment from this week’s episode of Raw. You can see trhe clip below, which featured Ambrose delivering a promo in a gas mask and talking about how he had to take measures to get away from Rollins. After Ambrose cut a promo trashing the crowd and Rollins, Rollins came out and attacked the SWAT team that came out with Ambrose. Eventually Ambrose hit Rollins with the gas mask and hit a Dirty Deeds onto the floor:

– PWInsider reports that the pre-sale code for Elimination Chamber is TICKETS and will be available via Ticketmaster. The show takes place on February 17th, 2019 from Houston, Texas.