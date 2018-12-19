wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights From Dominik Dijakovic’s NXT TV Debut, Carmella Shares Christmas Photo Shoot Pic
December 19, 2018 | Posted by
WWE posted a clip of Dominik Dijakovic’s NXT TV debut from this week’s show. You can see the clip below, which saw Dijakovic beat Aaron Mackey:
– Carmella shared a pick from a recent WWE Christmas-themed photo shoot to her Twitter account:
Mella the Elf, what’s your favorite color? 🎅🏼🎄 pic.twitter.com/qTrhoTcjzW
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) December 19, 2018