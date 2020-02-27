WWE News: Highlights From Bayley vs. Naomi at Super ShowDown, Reigns vs. Corbin Clip, Stock Closes Down

– WWE has posted a couple of highlights from today’s WWE Super ShowDown PPV in Saudi Arabia. You can see the clips from Bayley vs. Naomi and Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $45.86 on Thursday, down $2.55 (5.27%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 4.42% on the day. The stock has fallen another $0.75 (1.64%) in after hours trading.